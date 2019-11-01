Step 9: Operations and Maintenance (O&M)

Operations and maintenance is the process through which a live product is sustained and enhanced. It includes maintenance cycles and continuous improvement along with a defined workflow to support changes and ongoing requirements.

Output
  • Public Product
  • O&M Operational Model
  • SLAs
  • Retirement of Legacy Systems
Leads
  • Support Contractor
  • Support Contractor COR
Participants
  • Engineering Team
  • Design Team
  • Project Team POC
  • VA Product Lead
  • VA Content Writers
Stakeholder Engagement
  • Report bugs and issues to helpdesk
  • Request enhancements (per defined process)
  • Update content using plain language standards and defined concurrence process
Team Activities
  • Meet SLAs
  • Provide Help Desk Support
  • Bug fixes
  • Planned maintenance
  • Unplanned maintenance
  • Software upgrades
  • Hardware upgrades
  • Security updates
  • User feedback collection and analysis
  • Design refinements
  • Content updates
  • Database updates
  • Code updates
  • UX improvements
  • COOP / Disaster Recovery (DR) Capabilities
  • Complete sunset strategy
