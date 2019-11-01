Step 9: Operations and Maintenance (O&M)
Operations and maintenance is the process through which a live product is sustained and enhanced. It includes maintenance cycles and continuous improvement along with a defined workflow to support changes and ongoing requirements.
Output
- Public Product
- O&M Operational Model
- SLAs
- Retirement of Legacy Systems
Leads
- Support Contractor
- Support Contractor COR
Participants
- Engineering Team
- Design Team
- Project Team POC
- VA Product Lead
- VA Content Writers
Stakeholder Engagement
- Report bugs and issues to helpdesk
- Request enhancements (per defined process)
- Update content using plain language standards and defined concurrence process
Team Activities
- Meet SLAs
- Provide Help Desk Support
- Bug fixes
- Planned maintenance
- Unplanned maintenance
- Software upgrades
- Hardware upgrades
- Security updates
- User feedback collection and analysis
- Design refinements
- Content updates
- Database updates
- Code updates
- UX improvements
- COOP / Disaster Recovery (DR) Capabilities
- Complete sunset strategy