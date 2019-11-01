Step 6: Pre-flight
The preflight check ensures critical 508 accessibility and transparency requirements have been met and that business sign-off has occurred before the product is public.
Outputs
Go live ready product version
Lead
- Technical Lead
- Project Team POC
- VA Product Lead
- VA Business Owner
Participants
- Design Team
- Engineering Team
- Content Strategist
- Help Desk POC
- VA Call Center POC
Stakeholder Engagement
- Validate requirements have been met / accept the product
Activities
- All pages tracked through Google Analytics
- Performance testing
- Integration testing
- Content concurrence process has been completed
- 508 compliance testing
- Code is open-sourced
- 100% passing code test coverage
- Implementation of clear customer feedback mechanism
- Launch communication plan
- Development of launch communications (e.g., blogs, announcements, etc.)
- Prepare helpdesk and VA call center information to support launch and ongoing operations
- Develop sunset strategy for legacy technology
- Confirm coordination activities with VA Call Center, Help Desk, and other support processes are complete