Step 8: Sunset
Existing VA products will need to be retired after they are re-designed and brought into the platform. Care should be taken to communicate these changes to users and to help them transition as needed.
Output
- Product and/or content retirement
Lead
- Project Team POC
- VA Product Lead
- VA Business Owner
Participants
- Business Product Owner
- VA Content Writers
- Engineering
Team Activities
- Identify how user needs will be served after product sunset to ensure there is no unintentional degradation of service
- Clearly communicate changes on legacy websites and vets.gov (if applicable)
- Implement redirects where needed
- Protect existing data
- Retire legacy content and systems
- Monitor call center and help desk to support any issues immediately following retirements