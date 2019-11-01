Step 8: Sunset

Existing VA products will need to be retired after they are re-designed and brought into the platform. Care should be taken to communicate these changes to users and to help them transition as needed.

Output
  • Product and/or content retirement
Lead
  • Project Team POC
  • VA Product Lead
  • VA Business Owner
Participants
  • Business Product Owner
  • VA Content Writers
  • Engineering
Team Activities
  • Identify how user needs will be served after product sunset to ensure there is no unintentional degradation of service
  • Clearly communicate changes on legacy websites and vets.gov (if applicable)
  • Implement redirects where needed
  • Protect existing data
  • Retire legacy content and systems
  • Monitor call center and help desk to support any issues immediately following retirements
