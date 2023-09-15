VA Hiring Event

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff.

The facility is looking specifically for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, police officers, and medical technologists.

Interested persons are asked to bring a copy of their resume, 2 clinical references, 2 forms of government-issued identification, copy of relevant professional license, applicable transcripts, and any forms DD-214, if applicable.

For information, email Rachel.Cravens@va.gov.