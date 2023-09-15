VA flu shot clinic

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Veteran flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:00 a.m. Sept. 25 until 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

This will be a drive-thru clinic, and flu shots are free. No appointment is necessary, and Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.

For more information, contact your primary care provider or the main facility line at 573-686-4151.