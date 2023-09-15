Skip to Content
Veteran flu shot clinic

VA flu shot clinic

When:

Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

John J. Pershing Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 1, outside north entrance

1500 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO

Cost:

Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Veteran flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:00 a.m. Sept. 25 until 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

This will be a drive-thru clinic, and flu shots are free. No appointment is necessary, and Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.

For more information, contact your primary care provider or the main facility line at  573-686-4151.

