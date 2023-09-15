Veteran flu shot clinic
VA flu shot clinic
When:
Mon. Sep 25, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
John J. Pershing Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Building 1, outside north entrance
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO
Cost:
Free
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a Veteran flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:00 a.m. Sept. 25 until 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
This will be a drive-thru clinic, and flu shots are free. No appointment is necessary, and Veterans are only asked to bring their ID cards.
For more information, contact your primary care provider or the main facility line at 573-686-4151.