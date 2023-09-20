Cape Girardeau VA Fall Freedom Fest and flu shot clinic

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center will host its annual Fall Freedom Fest from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Several outreach booths of interest to Veterans will be set up, and food will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic also will be held during the event. Flu shots are free of charge, and no appointment is needed. Veterans are only asked to bring their ID card.

For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center at 573-686-4151.