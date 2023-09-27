Go Pink Go Purple Walk

The 7th annual Go Pink Go Purple breast cancer and domestic violence awareness walk will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the walking track on the campus of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

This event is open to everyone.

VAEA will be selling chili dogs (or just chili)for $8 with drink and dessert.

Books, activity books, and magazines will be collected for the United Cancer Assistance Network. Additionally, donation boxes will be located in the Women's Health Clinic and 2nd floor breakrooms Oct. 16-27.

For more information, please reach out to Women Vet4erans Program Manager Martinie Franks at 573-778-4398.