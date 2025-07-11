The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Town Hall event in Poplar Bluff on Thursday, July 31.

The town hall will be held at the Brown-Mabry American Legion Post 153, located at 2320 Kanell Blvd.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with opportunities for Veterans to speak one-on-one with various VA health care service specialists. At 6:00 p.m., the executive leadership team will speak and answer questions from those in attendance.