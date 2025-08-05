2025 VetFest

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host a VetFest event from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 20, at its main campus, 1500 N. Westwood Blvd.

VetFest is designed to be a fun opportunity for Veterans, their families and caregivers, and survivors to learn about the many VA health care programs and services available to them.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, local patient advocates, My HealtheVet, Enrollment & Eligibility, Whole Health, Women's Health, and more will be on hand.

Additionally, there will be food trucks set up on site, plus fun and games for the whole family.

For more information, call 573-686-4151.