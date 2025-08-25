Drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled in Poplar Bluff

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at its main campus in Poplar Bluff from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. weekdays between September 29 and October 10.

There is no cost to Veterans for a flu vaccination; however, they are asked to bring their VA health care ID card with them to the clinic.

Veterans unable to attend one of the flu shot clinics can receive a vaccination at their next primary care appointment, or they may get it at no cost from a community provider by showing their ID card. VA-approved, in-network providers can be found online at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.