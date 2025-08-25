Fall Freedom Festival scheduled for October 17 at Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, located at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road, will host its fourth annual Fall Freedom Festival from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 17.

Approximately 25 outreach booths from various VA programs and Veteran interest groups will be set up, including Enrollment & Eligibility, Home-Based Primary Care, Whole Health, Mental Health, Home Telehealth, Physical Therapy, My HealtheVet, Women Veterans Program, and many more. Visitors also will have the opportunity to meet the facility’s medical providers during the event.

Additionally, a drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held the same day, running from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. outside the south end of the facility.