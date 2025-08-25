West Plains Veteran town hall set for October 30

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran town hall October 30 at the West Plains Civic Center. This event is open to all Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors.

The doors will open at 3:00 p.m. for outreach, and medical center leadership will present a short program at 5:00 p.m. followed by a question and answer session.

Several VA service lines will be on hand, including Enrollment & Eligibility, My HealthVet, Telehealth, Women Veterans program, Pharmacy, Mental Health and others.

Additionally, representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be available to assist those with benefits questions.