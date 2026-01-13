Walk-in pneumonia. vaccine clinic

The VA Poplar Bluff Health Care System will host a pneumonia vaccination clinic for eligible Veterans February 19 at its main Poplar Bluff campus. The clinic will be walk-in only, meaning no appointment is required.

The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the main lobby.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who are age 50 or older are eligible for pneumonia vaccination, as are those under 50 who meet certain medical criteria. Veterans are asked to bring their health ID card with them to the clinic.