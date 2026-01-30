The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a colorectal cancer awareness event from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. March 5 at its main campus lobby in Poplar Bluff.

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans, and nursing staff will be on hand to educate Veterans about preventive screenings and answer questions.

Additionally, fecal immunochemical (FIT) test kits will be provided to qualifying Veterans at no charge.