John J. Pershing VE Medical Center 75th Anniversary Celebration
75th Anniversary
When:
Fri. May 15, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Under the pavilion at the walking track, outside the main building.
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO
Cost:
Free
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will celebrate 75 years of providing health care to local Veterans at a ceremony including speakers and a proclamation from the City of Poplar Bluff.
The ceremony will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, at the medical center's walking track, located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff. Everyone is invirted to attend.