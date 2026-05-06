John J. Pershing VE Medical Center 75th Anniversary Celebration

Under the pavilion at the walking track, outside the main building.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will celebrate 75 years of providing health care to local Veterans at a ceremony including speakers and a proclamation from the City of Poplar Bluff.

The ceremony will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, at the medical center's walking track, located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff. Everyone is invirted to attend.