Join us for the 2026 VA2K Walk & Roll event, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

The donation event is designed to raise awareness for mental wellness and homeless Veterans and will take place at the walking track in front of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, 1500 N. Westwood Blvd., in Poplar Bluff. All are welcome.

Items needed include men’s under shirts (M, L, XL ), deodorant, socks, wrapped toilet paper (pack or roll), full size toothpaste, toothbrush, undergarments, small first aid kits, dish soap, standard size shampoo and conditioner, full size bar soap, bath towels, wash cloths, full size lotion, liquid body wash, backpacks, shaving cream, gift card for haircut, comb/brush and lip balm.

All donations can be brought on or before the event on May 20. Donations will be accepted in the canteen and Employee Whole Health. Whole Health is partnering with CDCE in gathering and distributing the donated items to homeless Veterans. Donations are not mandatory, but are appreciated. Outreach tables will be set up around the walking track.