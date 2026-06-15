The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Resource Fair from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at its main campus, located at 1500 N. Westwood Boulevard in Poplar Bluff.

The event will take place outside the Urgent Care entrance on the south end of the building.

Informational booths staffed with specialists from various programs, including Enrollment & Eligibility, Travel Pay, Caregiver Support, Homeless Program, Whole Health, Patient Advocates, and more will be on hand.

For information, call .