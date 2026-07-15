The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a free Veterans Resource Fair July 23 at its West Plains clinic, located at 1418 Doctors Drive.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and all Veterans, their families and caregivers are welcome.

Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and gather information about a variety of VA health services and programs, including the Cargiver Support Program, Telehealth, Veteran Homeless Program, Voluntary Services, Women's Health, Suicide Prevention, Enrollment and Eligibility, Whole Health, and more.