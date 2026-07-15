Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair

Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

1418 Doctors Drive

West Plains, MO

Cost:

Free

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a free Veterans Resource Fair July 23 at its West Plains clinic, located at 1418 Doctors Drive.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and all Veterans, their families and caregivers are welcome.

Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and gather information about a variety of VA health services and programs, including the Cargiver Support Program, Telehealth, Veteran Homeless Program, Voluntary Services, Women's Health, Suicide Prevention, Enrollment and Eligibility, Whole Health, and more.

Other VA events

Last updated: 