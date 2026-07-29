The Robert Silvey Department fo Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Farmington, Missouri, will host a Veterans Resource Fair from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA health care.

The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more.

Additionally, pneumonia and RSV vaccines will be offered to Veterans at no charge.