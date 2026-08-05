The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a Choose VA Tele-Town Hall on August 18. During this virtual town hall, the many benefits a VA health care will be explained for those Veterans who currently do not receive their care at VA.

Additionally, a question and answer session will be held, offering the opportunity to get answers to your most important questions.

Scan the QR code in the attached image to add the event to your calendar. We hope to see you there!