Fall VetFest

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will host its annual VetFest event to bring awareness about the many VA health care programs and services available to Veterans and to help them navigate the VA system.

The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Patient Advocates, Whole Health, Women’s Health, Enrollment & Eligibility, Veteran Service Officers, and more, plus pneumonia and RSV vaccinations will be offered free of charge to Veterans.

Additionally, many family-friendly, fun activities are planned, including a petting zoo, military vehicle display, games, food trucks, live music, and more.