Cape Girardeau Veterans Resource Fair

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road., will host a Veterans Resource Fair to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA health care.

The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more.

Additionally, pneumonia and RSV vaccines will be offered to Veterans at no charge.