Cape Girardeau drive-through flu shot clinic
Flu vaccination clinic
When:
Fri. Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside south end of facility
711 South Mount Auburn Road
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cost:
Free
The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center will host a drive-through flu shot clinic from 7:00 a.m. until noon on October 16. Watch for signs and staff directing traffic.
There is no cost for flu vaccinations; however, Veterans are asked to bring their VA health identification card.
Veterans unable to attend the flu shot clinic can receive a vaccination at their next primary care appointment, or they may get it at no cost from a community provider by showing their ID card. VA-approved, in-network providers can be found online at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.