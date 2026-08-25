Cape Girardeau drive-through flu shot clinic

The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center will host a drive-through flu shot clinic from 7:00 a.m. until noon on October 16. Watch for signs and staff directing traffic.

There is no cost for flu vaccinations; however, Veterans are asked to bring their VA health identification card.

Veterans unable to attend the flu shot clinic can receive a vaccination at their next primary care appointment, or they may get it at no cost from a community provider by showing their ID card. VA-approved, in-network providers can be found online at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.