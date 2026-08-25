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Paragould walk-in flu shot clinic

Flu vaccination clinic

When:

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

2420 Linwood Drive, Suite 3

Paragould, AR

Cost:

Free

The Paragould VA clinic will host a walk-in flu shot clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on October 23.

There is no cost for flu vaccinations; however, Veterans are asked to bring their VA health identification card.

Veterans unable to attend the flu shot clinic can receive a vaccination at their next primary care appointment, or they may get it at no cost from a community provider by showing their ID card. VA-approved, in-network providers can be found online at https://www.va.gov/find-locations/.

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