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Poplar Bluff walk-in flu vaccination clinic

Flu vaccination clinic

When:

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. CT

Where:

First floor, main lobby

1500 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO

Cost:

Free

Beginning September 10 and continuing through November 13, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays in lobby of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center's Poplar Bluff campus. Federal holidays are excluded. No appointment is needed, and there is no cost. Veterans are asked to bring their Veterah Health ID card.

Other VA events

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