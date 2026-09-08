Poplar Bluff walk-in flu vaccination clinic
Flu vaccination clinic
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. CT
Where:
First floor, main lobby
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO
Cost:
Free
Beginning September 10 and continuing through November 13, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays in lobby of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center's Poplar Bluff campus. Federal holidays are excluded. No appointment is needed, and there is no cost. Veterans are asked to bring their Veterah Health ID card.