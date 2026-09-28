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Sikeston VA clinic to host Resource Fair November 5

Veterans Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 10:04 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

903 South Kings Highway

Sikeston, MO

Cost:

Free

The Sikeston VA clinic will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, November 5, to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA health care. Event hours will be 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more. 

All Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend, and there is no cost.

Other VA events

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