Sikeston VA clinic to host Resource Fair November 5
Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 10:04 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
903 South Kings Highway
Sikeston, MO
Cost:
Free
The Sikeston VA clinic will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, November 5, to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA health care. Event hours will be 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more.
All Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend, and there is no cost.