Sikeston VA clinic to host Resource Fair November 5

The Sikeston VA clinic will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, November 5, to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA health care. Event hours will be 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more.

All Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to attend, and there is no cost.