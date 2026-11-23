The Paragould, Arkansas, VA clinic will host a Veterans Resource Fair from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, to bring awareness about the many services and programs available through VA healthcare.

The event will feature information and representatives from various services, including the Caregiver Support Program, Veterans Homeless Program, Suicide Prevention, Voluntary Services, Enrollment & Eligibility, Care in the Community, Women’s Health, Telehealth, Whole Health, and more.

All Veterans, their families, and caregivers are welcome, and there is no cost.