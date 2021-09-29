John J. Pershing VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west
Take US-60 east; keep RIGHT onto ramp toward US-60 / US-67; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.
From the east
Take US-60 west; road name changes to US-67; take ramp (RIGHT) onto US-60 [US-67 Bus] toward US-67-Br / Poplar Bluff; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.
From the north
Take US-67 south; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.
From the south
Take US-67 north; keep STRAIGHT onto ramp towards MO-PP / Poplar Bluff; turn RIGHT (east) onto SR-PP, turn LEFT (north) onto US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; turn right into the VA medical center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318
Intersection: North Westwood Boulevard and Highland Drive
Coordinates: 36°46'17.73"N 90°25'4.82"W