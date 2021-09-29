John J. Pershing VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the west

Take US-60 east; keep RIGHT onto ramp toward US-60 / US-67; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.

From the east

Take US-60 west; road name changes to US-67; take ramp (RIGHT) onto US-60 [US-67 Bus] toward US-67-Br / Poplar Bluff; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.

From the north

Take US-67 south; road name changes to US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; go 2.1 miles and turn LEFT into the VA medical center.

From the south

Take US-67 north; keep STRAIGHT onto ramp towards MO-PP / Poplar Bluff; turn RIGHT (east) onto SR-PP, turn LEFT (north) onto US-60 Bus [US-67 Bus]; turn right into the VA medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

1500 North Westwood Boulevard

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318

Intersection: North Westwood Boulevard and Highland Drive

Coordinates: 36°46'17.73"N 90°25'4.82"W