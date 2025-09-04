A Heartfelt Reunion: VA Police Officers met with gratitude

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2025

Poplar Bluff, MO - On the morning of August 29, 2025, the VA Police Department hosted a reunion filled with heartfelt emotions. In the courtyard of the VA Medical Center stood Lt. Phillip Schalk, Officer Blain Murrell, Lt. John Pruett, and Cpl. Terrell McCollough.

They were reflecting on the events of July 9, the day they came upon a severe motor vehicle accident that involved six children and an adult male. Their swift actions had saved lives, and today, the children were here to express their gratitude.

Accompanied by their mother and grandmother, who is also a VA employee, the children, aged 4 to 9, approached the walking track. As soon as their eyes met the officers, their faces lit up. The four officers knelt to meet the children at eye level. One by one, the children hugged them tightly, and a sweet girl voiced her gratitude, saying, "Thank you for saving us."

Pruett, who had provided reassurance and comfort to the children during the emergency, found himself surrounded by the kids. They clung to him, expressing endless gratitude through their tears and smiles. One of the children reached up for Murrell to hold her. He picked her up, and she laid her head on his shoulder as if she had known him her whole life.

Murrell vividly recalled holding one of the youngest girls who was severely injured that day. He had covered a large wound on her arm with gauze to prevent her from panicking. Now, during their reunion, she walked up to him with a smile, showing him how well the scars on her hands and head were healing. As a paramedic with 20 years of experience, Murrell rarely had the chance to see those he helped after they healed, making this moment especially rewarding.

Schalk commented on the transformation of one of the youngest girls. On the day of the accident, he held her while she was in shock and did not say a word, but now she was lively and happy.

The courtyard was filled with emotional exchanges as the officers and children reconnected. Hugs, tears, and heartfelt thanks were shared. The officers were reminded of the profound impact of their duty.

As the adults discussed how far the children had come from the accident to now being able to run, play, and laugh, the sound of the children's laughter became a heartwarming replacement for the screams the officers heard when they first arrived on the scene.

Before leaving, the mother of the children addressed the officers. "I don't know if I would have my babies here today if it wasn't for you all. I could never tell you how much I appreciate you being there to care for them."

This reunion served as a testament to the bravery and compassion of the VA Police officers and the remarkable resilience of the children they saved.