Construction at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to affect traffic, access

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2026

Poplar Bluff, MO - The John J. Pershing Medical Center campus will undergo several construction projects beginning this fall, which will affect traffic flow and building access around the campus. Some construction may last up to 3 years.

“Our main facility in Poplar Bluff will be undergoing several upgrade projects in the near future, and we are asking Veterans to be patient as the work proceeds,” explained Medical Center Director, Kevin Bass. “Some of these projects are slated for an extended time period but ultimately will allow us to provide better services and care.”

Beginning this fall, construction work will take place in various locations across the campus, prompting temporary closures of some roads and entrances, and the relocation of some clinical services.

Those visiting the campus during the construction period are asked to watch for signs to stay abreast of changes in road closures, building access, and parking. Additionally, Veterans and visitors are encouraged to visit the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center website at https://www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/news-releases/ or its Facebook page for the latest updates and closure maps.

Some handicap-accessible parking spaces will be closed at times; however, additional spaces already have been created in the lot adjacent to the Learning Resources Center and in the lot outside the Urgent Care.

“We understand these closures will be an inconvenience for Veterans and their families, and we will do our best to make this period go as smoothly as possible,” said Bass.

Click the link below for a map of the campus.