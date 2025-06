Cooling centers open across John J. Pershing VA catchment area

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2025

Poplar Bluff, MO - With dangerous heat expected across the region for the next several days, it is important for Veterans and their families to stay cool and hydrated.

Should you need a place to go to cool off, the following list includes open cooling facilities in each county of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s catchment area.

Missouri Cooling Centers

Butler County:

Butler County Health Department

1619 North Main Street

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Phone: (573) 785-8478

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 5:00pm

Poplar Bluff Public Library

318 N Main St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

573-686-8639

Hours: Mon-Sat 10am to 6pm

Bollinger County:

Bollinger County Health Department (8am to 5pm)

Bollinger County Library

207 Mayfield Drive

Marble Hill, MO 63764

Phone: (573) 238-2713

Hours: Tue-Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm Every Second Saturday - 9:00am to 1:00pm

Cape Girardeau:

Riverside Regional Library Jackson

1997 East Jackson Boulevard

Jackson, MO 63755

Phone: (573) 243-8141

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 7:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 4:00pm

Cape Girardeau Public Library

711 North Clark

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Phone: (573) 334-5279

Hours: Mon-Thu - 9:00am to 9:00pm Fri-Sat - 9:00am to 5:00pm Sun - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Carter County:

Carter County Library Van Buren

403 Ash Street

Van Buren, MO 63965

Phone: 573-323-4315

Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00am to 4:00pm

Carter County Library Ellsinore

Rural Route 2 Box 17

Ellsinore, MO 63937

Phone: 573-323-4315

Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00am to 4:00pm

Carter County Library Grandin

201 South Plum Street

Grandin, MO 63943

Phone: 573-323-4315

Hours: Tue and Thu - 9:00am to 4:00pm

Dent County:

Salem Public Library

403 North Jackson

Salem, MO 65560

Phone: (573) 729-4331

Hours: Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri - 10:00am to 5:00pm Thu - 10:00am to 7:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 1:00pm

Douglas County:

Ava Senior Center

108 North East 2nd Street

Ava, MO 65608

Phone: (417) 683-5712

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

Douglas County Public Library

301 South West Third Avenue

Ava, MO 65608

Phone: 417-683-5633

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 5:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm (Noon)

Dunklin County:

Dunklin County Library Hornersville

502 School Street

Hornersville, MO 63855

Phone: 573-737-2728

Hours: Mon, Wed and Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Dunklin County Library Cardwell

110 North Main

Cardwell, MO 63829

Phone: 573-654-3366

Hours: Mon, Wed and Thu - 12:00pm(noon) to 5:00pm Tue - 9:00am to 2:00pm Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Dunklin County Library Senath

108 North Main Street

Senath, MO 63876

Phone: 573-738-2363

Hours: Mon-Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Dunklin County Library Kennett

209 North Main

Kennett, MO 63857

Phone: 573-888-3561

Hours: Mon-Sat - 8:30am to 5:30pm

Dunklin County Health Department

402 Recovery Road

Kennett, MO 63857

Phone: (573) 888-9008

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Kennett Senior Center

100 East Harrison

Kennett, MO 63857

Phone: 573-888-9852

Hours: Mon-Sun from 8:00am to 3:00pm

Dunklin County Library Holcomb

212 West Main

Holcomb, MO 63852

Phone: 573-792-3268

Hours: Mon, Wed, and Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Dunklin County Library Clarkton

205 West Highway 162

Clarkton, MO 63837

Phone: 573-448-3803

Hours: Mon-Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Dunklin County Library Campbell

404 West Grand Avenue

Campbell, MO 63933

Phone: 573-246-2112

Hours: Mon-Fri - 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Dunklin County Library Malden

1203 Stokelan

Malden, MO 63863

Phone: 573-276-3674

Hours: Mon-Sat - 8:30am to 5:30pm

Howell County:

Willow Springs Senior Center

501 Senior Center Lane

Willow Springs, MO 65793

Phone: (417) 469-3892

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

Mountain View - R. Claude Trieman Senior Center

903 East 5th Street

Mountain View, MO 65548

Phone: (417) 934-6504

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

West Plains Public Library

750 West Broadway Street

West Plains, MO 65775

Phone: (417) 256-4775

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 5:00pm

West Plains Senior Citizens, Inc

416 East Main Street

West Plains, MO 65775

Phone: (417) 256-4055

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

Iron County:

Ozark Regional Library Viburnum

1 Missouri Avenue

Viburnum, MO 65566

Phone: 573-244-5986

Hours: Tue -10:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Iron County Health Department

606 West Russell

Ironton, MO 63650

Phone: 888-476-7121

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Madison County:

Madison County Health Department

806 West College

Fredericktown, MO 63645

Phone: (573) 783-2747

Hours: Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 5:30pm

Ozark Regional Library Fredericktown

115 South Main

Fredericktown, MO 63645

Phone: 573-783-2120

Hours: Mon, Wed, Fri - 9:00am to 5:00pm Tue and Thu - 9:00am to 8:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 1:00pm

Mississippi County:

Mississippi County Library Mitchell Memorial Library

204 East Washington Street

East Prairie, MO 63845

Phone: 573-649-2131

Hours: Mon-Fri - 10:00am to 5:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Mississippi County Library Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library

105 East Marshall Street

Charleston, MO 63834

Phone: 573-683-6748

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 5:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Mississippi County Health Department

1200 East Marshall

Charleston, MO 63834

Phone: (573) 683-2191

Hours: Mon-Thu - 8:00am to 5:30pm

New Madrid County:

New Madrid County Library Gideon

303 South Main Street

Gideon, MO 63848

Phone: 573-281-6047

Hours: Mon, Wed, and Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm Tue and Thu - 8:00am to 5:00pm

New Madrid County Library Parma

205 North Broad Street

Parma, MO 63870

Phone: 573-379-3583

Hours: Tue and Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm

New Madrid County Library Risco

210 Missouri Street

Risco, MO 63874

Phone: 573-396-5650

Hours: Tue and Thu - 12:00pm(noon) to 4:00pm

New Madrid County Library Portageville

309 East Main Street

Portageville, MO 63873

Phone: 573-748-2378

Hours: Mon-Sat - 8:00am to 5:00pm

New Madrid County Library Matthews

105 West Main

Matthews, MO 63867

Phone: 573-379-3583

Hours: Tue and Fri - 12:00pm(noon) to 4:00pm

New Madrid Senior Center

925 Pinnell Lane

New Madrid, MO 63869

Phone: 573-748-2577

Hours: Mon-Sun 7:30am to 2:30pm

New Madrid County Library New Madrid

431 Mill Street

New Madrid, MO 63869

Phone: 573-748-2378

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 5:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm(noon)

New Madrid County Health Department

406 Highway 61

New Madrid, MO 63869

Phone: (573) 748-5541

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Oregon County:

Oregon County Library Thomasville

132 Old Street

Birch Tree, MO 65438

Phone: 417-764-3603

Hours: Mon and Wed - 9:30am to 4:30pm Fri - 10:00am to 4:30pm

Oregon County Library Alton

20 Court Square

Alton, MO 65606

Phone: 417-778-6414

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Oregon County Library Koshkonong

302 Diggins Street

Koshkonong, MO 65692

Phone: 417-867-5472

Hours: Mon - 10:00am to 4:00pm Tue and Wed - 10:00am to 5:00pm

Oregon County Library Thayer

121 North Second Street

Thayer, MO 65791

Phone: 417-264-3091

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Oregon County Library Myrtle

1 State Highway V

Myrtle, MO 65778

Phone: 417-938-4350

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Ozark County:

Gainesville - Ozark County Senior Center

516 County Road 800

Gainesville, MO 65655

Phone: (417) 679-4746

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

Pemiscot County:

Steele Public Library

108 East Main Street

Steele, MO 63877

Phone: 573-695-3561

Hours: Tue-Fri - 12:30pm to 4:30pm

Caruthersville Public Library

707 West 13th Street

Caruthersville, MO 63830

Phone: 573-333-2480

Hours: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri - 9:30am-5:30pm Tue - 9:30am to 7:30pm Sat - 9:30am to 1:30pm Sun - 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Hayti Conran Memorial Library

302 East Main Street

Hayti, MO 63851

Phone: 573-359-0599

Hours: Mon-Fri - 11:00am to 5:00pm

Pemiscot County Health Center

810 East Reed Street

Hayti, MO 63851

Phone: (573) 359-1656

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Perry County:

Riverside Regional Library Altenburg

PO Box 32

Altenburg, MO 63732

Phone: 573-824-5267

Hours: Tue and Thu - 1:00pm to 6:00pm Wed - 12:00pm(noon) to 6:00pm Sat - 8:00am to 12:00pm(noon)

Perry County Health Department

406 North Spring

Perryville, MO 63775

Phone: (573) 547-6564

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Riverside Regional Library Perryville

800 City Park Drive

Perryville, MO 63775

Phone: 573-547-6508

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 1:00pm

Reynolds County:

Reynolds County Library Ellington

130 South Main Street

Ellington, MO 63638

Phone: 573-663-7289

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:30am to 12:00pm (noon) and 12:30pm to 5:00pm

Reynolds County Library Centerville

2306 Pine Street

Centerville, MO 63633

Phone: 573-648-2471

Hours: Mon, Wed, and Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Reynolds County Library Lesterville

33285 Highway 21

Lesterville, MO 63654

Phone: 573-637-2532

Hours: Tue and Thu - 8:00am to 12:00pm (noon) and 12:30pm to 4:30pm Wed - 8:00am to 12:00pm (noon)

Reynolds County Oates Library

8483 Highway J

Black, MO 63625

Phone: 573-269-1117

Hours: Mon and Wed - 9:00am to 12:00pm (noon) and 12:30pm to 5:00pm

Ripley County:

Doniphan Ripley Library Naylor

105 Kelsey Street

Naylor, MO 63953

Phone: 573-399-2225

Hours: Mon-Thu - 10:00am to 5:00pm

Doniphan Ripley County Library

207 Locust Street

Doniphan, MO 63935

Phone: 573-996-2616

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 7:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 1:00pm

Ripley County Health Center

1003 East Locust Street

Doniphan, MO 63935

Phone: (573) 996-2181

Hours: Mon-Thu - 7:00 am to 5:30 pm

Scott County:

Chaffee Library

202 Wright Avenue

Chaffee, MO 63740

Phone: (573) 887-3298

Hours: Mon-Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm (closed for lunch 12:30pm to 1:30pm) Sat - 10:00am to 1:00pm

Riverside Regional Library Oran

120 Mountain Street

Oran, MO 63771

Phone: 573-262-3745

Hours: Mon, Wed and Thu - 9:00am to 12:00pm(noon) and 1:00pm to 6:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm(noon)

Riverside Regional Library Benton

PO Box 108

Benton, MO 63736

Phone: 573-545-3656

Hours: Mon, Tue and Fri - 1:00pm to 6:00pm Wed - 9:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 8:00am to 12:00pm(noon)

Scott County Health Department

102 Grove Estates Court

Sikeston, MO 63801

Phone: (573) 471-4044

Hours: Mon - 8:00am to 5:00pm Tue-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm

Sikeston Senior Center

305 Cresap

Sikeston, MO 63801

Phone: 573-471-6047

Hours: Mon-Sun from 7:00am to 4:00pm

Shannon County:

Eminence Senior Center

108 Grey Jones

Eminence, MO 65466

Phone: (573) 226-3839

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm

Winona Public Library

106 Ash Street

Winona, MO 65588

Phone: 573-325-4728

Hours: Thu and Fri - 12:30pm to 5:00pm

Ste. Genevieve County:

Ste. Genevieve County Health Department

115 Basler Drive

Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670

Phone: 573-883-7411

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm

Ste. Genevieve Branch Library

21388 Highway 32

Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670

Phone: 573-883-3358

Hours: Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 7:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 4:00pm

St. Francois County:

Farmington Public Library

101 North A Street

Farmington, MO 63640

Phone: 573-756-5779

Hours: Mon-Thurs - 10:00am to 9:00pm Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 4:00pm

Park Hills Public Library

16 South Coffman Street

Park Hills, MO 63601

Phone: 573-431-4842

Hours: Mon and Tue 10:00am to 7:00pm Wed - Fri 11:00am to 5:00pm

Desloge Public Library

209 North Desloge Drive

Park Hills, MO 63601

Phone: 573-431-5506

Hours: Mon and Wed - 8:30am to 4:30pm Tue - 11:00am to 4:30pm Thu - 8:30am to 5:00pm Fri - 8:30am to 4:00pm

St. Francois County Health Center

1025 West Main

Park Hills, MO 63601

Phone: 573-431-1947

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm

Bonne Terre Senior Center

118 North Allen

Bonne Terre, MO 63628

Phone: 573-358-3726

Hours: Mon-Fri 7:00am to 3:00pm

Bonne Terre Memorial Library

5 Southwest Main Street

Bonne Terre, MO 63628

Phone: (573) 358-2260

Hours: Mon-Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm

Stoddard County:

Advance Community Library

305 Poplar Street

Advance, MO 63730

Phone: 573-722-5533

Hours: Mon-Fri - 1:00pm-5:00pm

Puxico Senior Center

335 North Harty Street

Puxico, MO 63960

Phone: 573-222-3089

Hours: Mon-Sun from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Keller Public Library

402 West Grant Street

Dexter, MO 63841

Phone: 573-624-3764

Hours: Mon - Wed and Fri - 10:00am to 5:00pm Thu - 10:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Bernie City Library

111 N. Allen Street

Bernie, MO 63822

Phone: 573-293-4383

Hours: Mon, Tue, Thu and Fri - 8:00am to 12:00pm(noon) and 1:00pm to 5:00pm Wed - 8:30am to 12:00pm(noon) and 1:00pm to 5:30pm

Stoddard County Public Health Center

1001 North Highway 25

Bloomfield, MO 63825

Phone: (573) 568-4593

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm

Bloomfield Public Library

200 West Seneca Street

Bloomfield, MO 63825

Phone: 573-568-3626

Hours: Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri - 10:00am -5:00pm Thurs - 10:00am-6:00pm Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm(noon)

Wayne County:

Piedmont Public Library

118 West Greent Street

Piedmont, MO 63957

Phone: 573-223-7036

Hours: Mon and Tue - 9:00am to 5:00pm Wed-Fri - 8:00am to 6:00pm Sat - 8:00am to 1:00pm

Wayne County Health Center

115 Hickory Street

Greenville, MO 63944

Phone: (573) 224-3218

Hours: Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm Closed for Lunch - 11:30am to 12:00pm (Noon)

Arkansas Cooling Centers

Clay County:

Piggott Public Library

361 W Main St, Piggott, AR

870-598-3666

Hours: 8:30-5:30pm

Corning Public Library

613 Pine St. Corning, AR

870-857-3453

Hours: 8:30-5:30pm

Clay County Health Unit

1009 S Garfield Ave Piggott, AR

870-598-3390

Greene County:

Greene County Health Dept.

801 Goldsmith Rd Paragould, AR

870-236-7782

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

Greene County Public Library

120 N 12th St. Paragould, AR

870-236-8711

Hours: 8am-6pm

Rector Public Library

121 W 4th St. Rector, AR

870-595-2410

Hours: 8:30am-5:30pm

Randolph County:

Randolph County Health Unit

407 Camp Rd Pocahontas , AR

870-892-5239

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

Randolph County Library

111 W Everett St. Pocahontas, AR

870-892-4975

Hours: 9am-5pm

Lawrence County:

Lawrence County Library

115 W Walnut St. Walnut Ridge, AR

870-886-3222

Hours: 8am-6pm

Lawrence County Health Unit

1050 W Free St. Walnut Ridge, AR

870-886-3201

Hours: 8am-4pm

Fulton County:

Fulton County Health Unit

510 S Main St. Salem, AR

870-895-3300

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

Fulton County Library

131 N Pickren St Salem, AR

870-895-2014

Hours: 9am-5pm