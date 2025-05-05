John J. Pershing VA Medical Center seeking drivers, other volunteers

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2025

Poplar Bluff , MO — Every day, volunteers at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center work to provide top-notch service to Veterans and fill valuable roles in the medical system’s operations.

They serve in many capacities, including shuttle cart drivers, those who make telephone calls to Veterans, red coat ambassadors who provide wayfinding guidance, and more. However, more volunteers are always needed, and currently there is a shortage of drivers for the Volunteer Transportation Network.

"We are seeking additional Volunteer Transportation Network/Disabled American Veterans volunteer drivers in Farmington, Cape Girardeau, West Plains, Paragould, and Poplar Bluff,” said Dale Garrett, chief of the facility’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement, which oversees volunteer operations. “Currently, we have one driver in Farmington, three in Cape Girardeau, four in West Plains, and four in Poplar Bluff, but no drivers in Paragould.”

The volunteer drivers use vehicles and fuel provided by the facility to transport Veterans to and from their medical appointments around the region, serving a crucial need for those who cannot travel otherwise. All that is needed from volunteers is their time.

“Volunteering to drive a Veteran ensures that even those living remotely from VA hospitals can make their appointments and never go without the treatment they need,” said Interim Medical Center Director, Fabian Grabski. “Volunteers decide how much time they can give, and we appreciate as little or as much time as they can offer.”

Many dedicated drivers, Garrett said, especially in Poplar Bluff, have been generously volunteering four to five days per week to ensure Veterans are continuing to receive care. However, he aims to expand the pool of volunteers.

“With more volunteers, our current drivers can enjoy more flexible schedules, ensuring they aren't overextended,” Garrett said. “Ideally, we envision volunteers driving just one or two days per week, making it easier and more enjoyable for everyone involved.”

To achieve the goal, he hopes to double current volunteer numbers and add up to six additional drivers at the Paragould facility.

Besides driving, volunteers can also serve in other roles at the medical center if they prefer. Other current needs include, but are not limited to, those who can interview Veterans and record their stories for the “My Life My Story” program and the Library of Congress Veteran History Project, shuttle cart drivers on the main Poplar Bluff campus, concierge volunteers and groundskeepers. Additionally, those who volunteer for the Compassionate Contact Corps can assist from home by making telephone calls to Veterans once or twice weekly.

The process to become a volunteer is straightforward, Garrett said. “Prospective volunteers can expect fingerprinting for a background check, completing our ID card process (if working on VA property more than three times per year), participating in employee health screenings, completing an orientation, and possibly additional training specific to their role.

“Our primary goal is to ensure a safe environment for our Veterans and volunteers."

Individuals may have various reasons for wanting to volunteer, Garrett said, such as giving back to their community, seeking a deeper connection with Veterans, or simply wanting something to do with their time. Regardless of the motivation, he said, he encourages anyone with a desire to help to reach out to his office by email at VHAPOPVoluntary-W@va.gov or by telephone at 573-778-4276.