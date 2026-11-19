PRESS RELEASE

November 19, 2026

Poplar Bluff, MO - As facility upgrade work continues at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, an upcoming water line project will limit access at one entrance to the campus.

Beginning Monday, December 7, the Memorial Drive entrance on the southeast side of the facility will be closed temporarily. Depending on weather and other factors, the closure is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Signs will be posted around the construction zone, and while the Memorial Drive entrance is closed, Veterans and staff should use the main entrance along Westwood Boulevard. A secondary entry is located just north of the main entrance.

“We understand this project will be an inconvenience for Veterans and their families, and we ask for patience as we work to make upgrades to our facility,” said Kevin Bass, medical center director. “Ultimately, once these projects are completed, we will be able to provide better services and care for the Veterans we serve.”

Parking near the Urgent Care will not be affected in this phase of the project and patient services will not experience any disruptions; however, later construction will necessitate some minor parking closures.

Veterans are asked to stay tuned to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Facebook page and website for the latest updates affecting traffic flow around the facility.