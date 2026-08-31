Parking lot B at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to close September 1

PRESS RELEASE

August 31, 2026

Poplar Bluff, MO - Starting September 1, parking lot B on the north side of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will be closed for construction activities.

To ensure continued accessibility, the 18 handicap-accessible spots in lot B have been relocated to convenient areas in lot A (adjacent to the Learning Resources Building) and lot F (outside Urgent Care). Please see the attached map for details.

Although lot B will be closed, the north entrance will remain open for your use. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we enhance our facility, and we will keep you updated as construction progresses.