Screenings urged for Veterans during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2025

Poplar Bluff , MO — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the medical professionals at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center want Veterans to understand the importance of regular screenings and the role they play in preventing the disease.

“We want to promote healthy living that can decrease a person’s risk of developing preventable conditions, including the importance of screening for colorectal cancer,” said Ashley Aubuchon, Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Program manager at the medical center.

To help Veterans better understand the screening process, and to assess whether they may be due for one, a special walk-in event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. March 19 in the main lobby of the Poplar Bluff facility, located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd.

“For those who stop by, we can get them a testing kit so they can get it completed that day,” said Aubuchon. “If that’s not something they want to do, we can at least give them recommendations.”

Colorectal cancer remains the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, Aubuchon noted, behind only lung cancer. The biggest risk factors include older age, a family history of the disease, excessive alcohol use, obesity, smoking, and diet. Maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking can significantly reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Every year, VA diagnoses approximately 4,000 new cases of colorectal cancer in Veterans; however, statistics show up to one-third of U.S. adults who are eligible for such screening don’t get screened, Aubuchon said, even though the process is easier than ever before.

“VA's FIT-first approach emphasizes the importance of regular colorectal cancer screening for Veterans, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates,” Aubuchon noted. “Veterans will receive a collection kit from their VA provider and be provided clear instructions for completing the testing kit.”

The easy-to-use test kit can be completed at home, allowing for convenient sample collection and mailing, and eliminating the need for a clinic visit.

The fecal immunochemical test looks for blood in the stool, which can be an early indicator of an issue. Therefore, regular screenings are important to catching potential problems early.

“A lot of early signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer can go unnoticed until it's too late. So, just by doing this preventative screening at your home, you have the knowledge you need to either detect it or prevent it,” Aubuchon advised.

If abnormal findings are present, she said, the Veteran’s primary care provider will schedule further tests and work with specialists to develop a treatment plan, if needed.

Those who can’t attend the event on March 19, Aubuchon said, are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to talk about screening options.

Veterans who may be unsure about getting screened should understand the test is easy, it’s non-invasive, and can be done in the convenience of your own home, she added.

For more information about this and other programs and services available at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, call 573-686-4151 or visit www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/.