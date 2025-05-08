VA Medical Center to host Veteran Fishing Day event May 14

PRESS RELEASE

Patterson , MO — Veterans who enjoy the challenge of catching fish and spending time with others like themselves are invited to a special event just for them in mid-May.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, through its Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) office, will host a special Veterans Fishing Day event in Patterson, Mo., beginning at 9:00 a.m. on May 14.

The no-cost fishing event will take place at a private, 1-acre pond, which is stocked with bass, catfish and other species.

“A Veteran who owns the property where we’re going to be fishing came to us with the idea that he wanted to have a bunch of Veterans come to his pond and fish,” said CDCE Chief Dale Garrett, “mainly because he’s helped with other Veteran fishing trips, and they’ve struggled to catch fish.

“He knows he has a lot of fish in his pond and knows the Veterans will catch fish. He wants them to have that experience.”

Participation will be limited to the first 25 Veterans who pre-register, Garrett noted, to ensure there is adequate space and to make sure there are enough volunteer helpers available.

“We’re primarily looking for Veterans who may be in assisted living or long-term care facilities,” explained Garrett, “but if we need to open it up, we will open it to disabled Veterans.

Fishing poles will be available for use, he said, but those wishing to bring their own are welcome to do so.

Lunch will be provided, and the landowner will provide prizes for the most fish and the largest fish by weight.

Those interested can pre-register for the event by applying in the CDCE office on the second floor of the Poplar Bluff main VA campus or by emailing VHAPOPVoluntary-W@va.gov.