Warming centers available in southeast Missouri, northeast Arkansas
PRESS RELEASE
December 29, 2025
Poplar Bluff, MO - With bitterly cold temperatures expected over the coming days, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center wants Veterans to know there are places they can go to stay warm until the weather stabilizes.
The following list comprises known warming centers across the facility's catchment area.
MISSOURI
County, Warming Center, Address, Town, Phone Number, Days/Hours
- Bollinger, Bollinger County Health Department, 107 Highway 51 North, Marble Hill,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Bollinger, Marble Hill Oaks Senior Center, 505 3rd Street, Marble Hill,
Mon - Fri 7:00am to 3:00pm
- Butler, United Gospel Rescue Mission, 400 South Broadway Street, Poplar Bluff,
Call for hours
- Butler, Bread Shed, 203 North D St. , Poplar Bluff,
Open when temps fall below 20 degrees (Starting 1/14/24) Overnight shelter
- Butler, Northside Nutrition Center, 506 Hazel St., Poplar Bluff,
Call to check on hours
- Butler, Butler County Health Department, 1619 North Main, Poplar Bluff,
Mon - Fri -8:00am to 5:00pm
- Butler, Poplar Bluff Public Library, 318 North Main Street , Poplar Bluff,
Mon-Sat - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Fri and Sat - 10:00am to 5:00pm, Sun - 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Butler, Oaks Qulin Branch Senior Center, 235 Second Street, Qulin,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 1:00pm
- Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1121 Linden Street, Cape Girardeau,
Mon - 7:30am to 4:30pm, Tue - Fri - 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau Oaks Senior Center, 921 North Clark Street, Cape Girardeau,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:00pm
- Cape Girardeau, Cape Warming Center @ Grace United Methodist, 521 Caruthers, Cape Girardeau,
call for hours
- Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 North Clark, Cape Girardeau,
Mon-Thu - 9:00am to 9:00pm, Fri-Sat - 9:00am to 5:00pm, Sun - 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Cape Girardeau, Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau, 701 Good Hope, Cape Girardeau,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 4:00pm (Closed 12:00pm to 1:00pm for lunch) Available 24/7 for emergencies - Contact Police Department
- Cape Girardeau, Jackson Oaks Senior Center, 2690 Traveler's Way, Jackson,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm
- Cape Girardeau, Riverside Regional Library, 1997 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 7:00pm, Sat - 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Carter, Carter County Health Center, 1611 Health Center Drive, Van Buren,
Mon - 8:00am to 5:00pm, Tue-Thurs - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Carter, Youth and Community Center, 1204 Hwy D, Van Buren,
- Carter, Carter County Library, 403 Ash Street, Van Buren,
Mon and Fri - 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Carter, Carter County Senior (Nutrition) Center, 116 Ballpark Road, Van Buren,
Mon-Fri 7:00am to 3:00pm
- Douglas, Douglas County Public Library, 301 South West Third Ave., Ava,
Mon - Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm, Sat 9:00am to 12:00pm
- Dunklin, Campbell Branch Library, 404 West Grand Avenue, Campbell,
Mon-Sat - 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Dunklin, Daisy Morris Nutrition and Activity Center, 110 South Ash Street, Campbell,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Dunklin, Cardwell Branch Library, 110 North Main, Cardwell,
Mon, Wed, Thu - 12:00pm to 5:00pm, Tue - 9:00am to 2:00pm, Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm"
- Dunklin, Clarkton Branch Library, 113 south Main Street, Clarkton,
Mon-Fri 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Dunklin, Holcomb Branch Library, 212 West Main, Holcomb,
Mon, Wed, Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Dunklin, Hornersville Branch Library, 502 School Street, Hornersville,
, Mon, Wed, Fri - 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Dunklin, Dunklin County Health Department, 410 Teaco Road, Kennett,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Dunklin, Dunklin County Library, 208 North Main Street, Kennett, 63857,
Mon-Sat - 8:30am to 5:30pm
- Dunklin, Family Counseling Center (Safe Haven), 1201 Ely Street, Kennett,
8:00am to 8:00pm
- Dunklin, Malden Branch Library, 113 North Madison Street, Malden,
Mon-Fri 8:30 to 5:30
- Dunklin, Malden Nutrition Center, 117 East Main Street, Malden,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 3:00pm
- Dunklin, Senath Branch Library, 108 North Main Street, Senath,
Mon - Fri 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Howell , Mountain View - R. Claude Trieman Senior Center, 903 East 5th Street, Mountain View,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 3:30pm
- Howell , Mountain View Public Library, 125 South Oak Street, Mountain View,
Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 8:30am to 5:00pm, Thu 8:30am to 7:00pm, Sat 8:00am to 12:00pm
- Howell , Samaritan Outreach Center, 815 MO Av, West Plains,
Must call between 4:30pm-5:30pm to reserve a spot
- Howell, Howell County Health Department, 180 S Kentucky Ave, West Plains,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 5:00pm
- Howell, West Plains Public Library, 750 West Broadway Street, West Plains,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 6:00pm, Sat. 9:00am to 5:00pm
- Howell, Willow Springs Public Library, 214 North Harris Street, Willow Springs,
Tue and Thu 1:00pm to 6:00pm, Wed - 12:00pm to 6:00pm, Sat - 8:00am to 12:00pm(noon)"
- Howell , Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Center Lane, Willow Springs,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 3:30pm
- Iron, Annapolis Branch Library, 204 North Allen Street, Annapolis,
Tue -Fri - 2:00pm to 6:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Iron, Iron County Oaks Senior Center, 113 West Orchard, Arcadia,
Mon-Fri 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Iron, Iron County Health Department, 606 West Russell, Ironton,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Iron, Ozark Regional Library, 402 North Main Street, Ironton,
Mon, Wed-Fri 8:00am to 5:00pm, Tue 8:00am to 8:00pm, Sat 8:00am to 1:00pm"
- Iron, Viburnum Branch Library, Missouri Avenue, Viburnum,
Mon - 2:30pm to 4:30pm, Wed - 2:30pm to 4:30pm, Thu - 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 12:00pm"
- Madison, Fredericktown Senior Center, 107 Spruce Street, Fredericktown,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:00pm
- Madison, Madison County Health Department, 806 West College Avenue, Fredericktown,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 5:30pm
- Mississippi, Clara Drinkwater Newnam Library, 105 East Marshall Street, Charleston,
Mon, Tue, Thu, and Fri 8:00am to 5:00pm, Wed 8:00am to 7:00pm, Sat 8:00am to 4:00pm
- Mississippi, Mississippi County Health Department, 1200 East Marshall, Charleston,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- New Madrid, Rhodes Memorial Library, 303 North Main Street, Gideon,
Mon-Fri 1:00pm t0 5:00pm
- New Madrid, Matthews Branch Library, 105 West Main Street, Matthews,
Call for information
- New Madrid, Morehouse Branch Library, 204 West Beech Street, Morehouse,
Call for information
- New Madrid, New Madrid County Health Department, 406 US Highway 61, New Madrid,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- New Madrid, Parma Branch, Library 205 North Broad Street, Parma,
Tues and Fri 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- New Madrid, New Madrid County Library 309 East Main Street, Portageville,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 5:00pm, Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm (noon)"
- New Madrid, Church of God Family Life Center, 500 King Ave, Portageville,
as needed
- Oregon, Alton Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 204 South Main Street, Alton,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm
- Oregon, Alton Senior Center, 204 South Main, Alton,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm, Can be available later if arrangements made through the office. Please call before coming as Senior Center closes during inclement weather when roads/sidewalks are dangerous.
- Oregon, Oregon County Health Department Alton, 4 Court Square, Alton,
Call for information
- Oregon, Koshkonong Public Library , 302 Luyster Street, Koshkonong,
. Call for information.
- Oregon, Myrtle Public Library, 1 State Highway V, Myrtle,
Mon and Wed 9:00am to 5:00pm, Sat 8:00am to 12:00pm
- Oregon, Oregon County Health Department, Thayer, 201 Market St, Thayer,
Tues and Wed - 8:00am to 4:00pm
- Oregon, Thayer - Fun & Friends Senior Center, 100 Chestnut, Thayer,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm
- Oregon, Thayer Public Library, 121 North 2nd Street, Thayer,
Mon-Sat - 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Ozark, Gainesville - Ozark County Senior Center, 516 County Road 800, Gainesville,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm
- Pemiscot, Temple Baptist Church in Caruthersville, 1200 Truman Blvd., Caruthersville,
Call for hours.
- Pemiscot, Caruthersville Oaks Senior Center, 1105 Carleton, Caruthersville,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 4:00pm
- Pemiscot, Caruthersville Public Library, 707 West 13th Street, Caruthersville,
Mon - 9:30am to 6:30pm, Tue-Fri - 9:30am to 5:30pm, Sat - 9:30am to 1:30pm
- Pemiscot, Hayti Conran Memorial Library, 302 East Main Street, Hayti,
Mon-Fri - 10:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 5:00pm
- Pemiscot, Hayti Oaks Senior Center, 600 East Washington Street, Hayti,
Mon-Fri 6:00am to 1:00pm
- Pemiscot, Steele Public Library, 108 East Main Street, Steele,
Mon-Thur 9:00am to 4:30pm
- Perry, Altenburg Branch Library, 66 Poplar Street, Altenburg,
Tue - 1:00pm to 6:00pm, Wed - 11:00am to 6:00pm, Thu - 1:00pm to 6:00pm, Sat - 8:00am to 11:00am
- Perry, Perry County Health Department, 406 N Spring St, Perryville,
Mon-Fri 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Perry, Perryville Branch Library, 800 City Park Drive, Perryville,
Mon - Fri 9:00am to 6:00pm, Sat 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Reynolds, Oates Library, 8483 Highway J, Black,
Mon and Wed - 9:00am to 12:00pm and 12:30pm to 5:00pm
- Reynolds, Bunker Library, 203 Main Street, Bunker,
Mon-Fri - 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Reynolds, Centerville Library, 2306 Pine Street, Centerville,
Mon, Wed, and Fri - 8:00am to 12:00pm and 12:30pm to 4:30pm
- Reynolds, Reynolds County Health Center, 2323 Green Street, Centerville,
Mon-Thurs - 7:30am to 5:30pm
- Reynolds, Ellington Library, 130 South Main Street, Ellington,
Mon-Fri - 8:30am to 12:00pm and 12:30pm to 5:00pm
- Reynolds, Lesterville Library, 33285 Highway 21, Lesterville,
Tue and Thu - 8:00am to 12:00pm and 12:30pm to 4:30pm, Wed - 8:00am to 12:00pm
- Ripley, Doniphan Oaks Senior Center, 715 East Washington, Doniphan ,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 2:00pm
- Ripley, Doniphan Ripley County Library 207 Locust Street, Doniphan,
Mon-Fri - 9:00am to 8:00pm, Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm
- Ripley, Naylor Library, 105 Kelsey Street, Naylor,
Mon-Thu - 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Scott, Benton Riverside Regional Library, North 54 Winchester, Benton,
Mon, Tue, Fri - 1:00pm to 6:00pm, Wed - 9:00am to 6:00pm, Sat - 8:00am to 12:00pm, Thu, Sun - Closed
- Scott, Chaffee Library, 202 Wright Avenue, Chaffee,
Mon - Fri 10:00am to 6:00pm - Closed for lunch 12:30pm to 1:30pm, Sat 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Scott, Chaffee Oaks Senior Center, 800 South Main Street, Chaffee,
Mon- Fri - 6:30am to 1:00pm
- Scott, Scott City Branch Library, 2108 Main Street, Scott City,
Mon, Thu and Fri 1:00pm to 6:00pm, Tue and Wed 11:00am to 6:00pm, Sat 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Scott, Scott County Health Department, 102 Grove Estates Court, Sikeston,
Mon - 8:00am to 5:00pm, Tue-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm
- Scott, The Warming Center @ Spread Hope Now, 915 South Kingshighway, Sikeston,
overnight warming facility open nights that are 32 or below from 6pm-8am
- Scott, Sikeston Oaks Senior Center, 305 Cresap, Sikeston,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 4:00pm (8am-1pm Mon-Fri)
- Scott, Sikeston Public Library, 121 East North Street, Sikeston,
Mon-Thu - 10:00am to 8:00pm, Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 4:00pm, Sun - 1:00pm to 5:00pm (Only during School Year)
- Shannon, Eminence Senior Center, 108 Grey Jones, Eminence,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm
- Shannon, Shannon County Health Center, 18018 Grey Jones Drive, Eminence ,
Mon-Fri - 7:30am to 4:00pm
- Shannon, Winona Senior Center, 212 Snapper Street, Winona,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 3:30pm
- St Francois, Bonne Terre Memorial Library, 5 Southwest Main Street, Bonne Terre,
Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Thu - 10:00am to 7:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm
- St Francois, Bonne Terre Oaks Senior Center, 118 North Allen Street, Bonne Terre,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 3:00pm
- St Francois, Farmington Public Library, 108 West Harrison Street, Farmington,
Mon - Thurs 10:00am to 9:00pm, Fri - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 4:00pm
- St Francois, Farmington, Uplift Day Shelter, 605 Wallace Road, Farmington,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 4:00pm
- St Francois, Desloge Public Library, 209 North Desloge Drive, Park Hills,
Mon and Thu - 11:00am to 6:00pm, Tue, Wed, and Fri - 11:00am to 5:00pm, Sat - 11:00am to 2:00pm
- St Francois, Park Hills Oaks Senior Center 224 West Main, Park Hills,
Mon-Fri - 7:00am to 3:30pm
- St Francois, Park Hills Public Library, 16 South Coffman Street, Park Hills,
Mon and Tue 10:00am to 7:00pm, Wed - Fri 11:00am to 5:00pm, Sat 9:00am to 12:00pm (Only through the school year)
- Ste Genevieve, Ste. Genevieve Branch Library, 21388 Hwy 32, Sainte Genevieve,
Mon-Fri 9:00am to 7:00pm, Sat 10:00am to 4:00pm
- Ste Genevieve, Ste. Genevieve County Health Department, 115 Basler Dr, Sainte Genevieve,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm
- Ste Genevieve, Ste. Genevieve Oaks Senior Center, 727 Parkwood Drive, Sainte Genevieve,
Mon-Fri - 7:30am to 3:30pm
- Stoddard, Advance Community Library, 19805 State Highway C, Advance,
Mon, Wed - 12:00pm to 4:00pm, Tue, Thu - 3:00pm to 7:00pm, Sat - 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Stoddard, Bernie City Library, 111 N. Allen Street, Bernie,
call for hours.
- Stoddard, Bloomfield Public Library, 200 Seneca Street, Bloomfield,
Mon-Wed - 10:00am to 5:00pm, Thu - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Fri - 9:00am to 5:00pm, Sat - 9:00am to 12:00pm
- Stoddard, Stoddard County Public Health Center, 1001 State Highway 25, Bloomfield,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm
- Stoddard, Dexter Library, 402 West Grant, Dexter,
Mon, Wed, Fri - 10:00am to 5:00pm, Thu - 10:00am to 6:00pm, Sat - 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Stoddard, Puxico Oaks Senior Center, 335 North Harty Street, Puxico,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:00pm, Lunch served at 11:30am
- Stoddard, Puxico Public Library, 201 North Hickman Street, Puxico,
Mon, Thu 12:00pm-5:00pm, Tue, Wed 8:00am to 1:00pm, Fri 8:00am to 12:00pm
- Wayne, Wayne County Health Center, 115 Hickory Street, Greenville,
Mon-Fri - 8:00am to 4:30pm, Closed for Lunch - 11:30am to 12:00pm
- Wayne, Piedmont Public Library, 118 West Green Street, Piedmont,
Mon – Fri, 9:00am to 5:00pm
- Wayne, Williamsville Oaks Senior Center, Rt 1 Highway 49, Williamsville,
Mon-Fri - 7:30am to 3:00pm
ARKANSAS
County, Warming Center, Address, Town, Phone Number, Days/Hours
- Craighead, Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S Church St., Jonesboro,
9am to 9pm weekdays & 12 to 5 pm on Saturdays
- Craighead, Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St., Jonesboro,
3:30pm to 9pm weekdays & 12 to 5 pm on Saturdays
- Craighead, Parker Park Community Center 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro,
3:30pm to 9pm weekdays & 12 to 5 pm on Saturdays
- Clay, Rector Public Library, 121 West 4th St., Rector,
during business hours
- Clay, Corning Public Library, 613 Pine Street, Corning,
during business hours
- Clay, Piggott Public Library, 361 West Main Street, Piggott,
during business hours
- Clay, First Baptist Church, 210 N 5th Ave, Piggott,
- Clay, Piggott Community Center, 194 West Court, Piggott,
during business hours
- Fulton, Ash Flat Community Center, 20 Arnhart St., Ash Flat,
- Fulton, Cherokee Village United Methodist, 21 Otter Drive, Cherokee Village,
- Fulton, Ozark Acres Club House, Summit Ridge Drive, Williford,
- Greene, Paragould Labor Park Center, 309 S 6th Ave, Paragould,
Call for hours.
- Greene, Greater Vision Church, 529 East Court Street, Paragould,
during business hours.
- Greene, Doctors Memorial Library, 900 West Kingshighway, Paragould,
during business hours.
- Greene, Greene Co Public Library, 120 North 12th Street, Paragould,
during business hours.
- Lawrence, Lawrence County Library, 115 West Walnut Street, Walnut Ridge,
during business hours.
- Lawrence, Bobbie Jean Memorial Library, 102 North Hendrix Street, Imboden,
during business hours.
- Randolph, Randolph County Heritage Museum, 106 East Everett Street, Pocahontas,
during business hours.
- Randolph, Pocahontas City Police Dept, 410 North Marr Street, Pocahontas,
during business hours.
- Randolph, Randolph County Law Library, 107 West Broadway Street, Pocahontas,
during business hours.