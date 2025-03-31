Traveling/Relocating Veteran Services
To coordinate routine services while traveling or for permanent relocation, please contact your PACT team or access My HealtheVet.
Care Coordination for Traveling/Relocating Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:
Prior to traveling:
• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, destination address (must be mailing address), and phone number as far in advance as possible.
• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
Traveling Veterans Program available to all Veterans traveling or relocating within the United States or its territories
For non-urgent care during travel:
• Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs; PCP will place travel Veteran consult
• Home facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
Urgent Care while traveling:
• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility
• Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).
Emergency Care while traveling:
• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.
• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.
• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; be sure to report your emergency/urgent care treatment to your PACT team or call the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center within 72 hours:
The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.
or
Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA( 844-724-7842).
• Additional VA Emergency Medical Care information.
After any emergent/urgent care visit, please request that orders and notes be faxed or emailed to your primary care team.
Seamless Care Coordination
• Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if relocating
• Efficiently communicate with other VAs and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
• Communicate with Preferred VA any care requests needed upon return home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
• VA Poplar Bluff health care 24-hour RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
Pharmacy Information
• Veterans must provide a temporary address and dates of travel to ensure timely delivery of medications when refills are requested from home VAMC.
• Veterans must ensure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of travel. If not, they must contact their primary care team to request before departure.
• Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 7- to 10-day supply of some active medications. You should request your complete refill from your home VA.
• Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining. All controlled substances must be filled by the home VA.
• If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled -
Poplar Bluff Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
Cape Girardeau Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center
Veteran's Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance regarding health care services outside the United States - contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590
Local VA Poplar Bluff Traveling Veteran Coordinator
To speak to the local Traveling Veteran Coordinator, see contact info below.
Charmin Maness RN
Traveling Veteran Coordinator
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone:
Email: charmin.maness@va.gov
Najawa Harris RN
Alternate Traveling Veteran Coordinator
VA Poplar Bluff health care
Phone:
Email: Najawa.Harris@va.gov