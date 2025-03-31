Traveling/Relocating Veteran Services

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:

Prior to traveling:

• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, destination address (must be mailing address), and phone number as far in advance as possible.

• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team

Traveling Veterans Program available to all Veterans traveling or relocating within the United States or its territories



For non-urgent care during travel:

• Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs; PCP will place travel Veteran consult

• Home facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice

Urgent Care while traveling:

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility

• Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).

Emergency Care while traveling:

• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.

• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; be sure to report your emergency/urgent care treatment to your PACT team or call the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center within 72 hours:

The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.

or

Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA( 844-724-7842).

• Additional VA Emergency Medical Care information.

After any emergent/urgent care visit, please request that orders and notes be faxed or emailed to your primary care team.