Bailey brings more than 18 years of dedicated service to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), beginning her journey at John J. Pershing in 2007 as a student nurse technician. She provided direct care on 3B and in the Community Living Center before transitioning to a registered nurse role on 3B, where she provided bedside care for 8 years. Throughout her career, Bailey has held several key roles at John J. Pershing, including assistant nurse manager, accreditation coordinator, chief nurse of specialty services, as well as various acting or collateral roles, including acting ADPCS twice.

In 2021, Bailey joined the Office of Patient Care Services (PCS) at VHA Central Office as the director of strategic planning and performance measures. She later transitioned to the Office of Nursing Services (ONS) in 2023, serving as deputy executive director, where she oversaw national programs including Strategic Planning and Communications, Policy, Legislation, and Professional Standards, and Nurse Staffing, as well as the business functions of the office. She comes to the ADPCS role from that position.

Dr. Wells holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice with an emphasis in education and is a board-certified family nurse practitioner. She resides in Poplar Bluff with her husband and 2 daughters.