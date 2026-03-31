Bass comes to Poplar Bluff after a long career in the Department of Defense. He is a distinguished senior health care executive and Army Veteran who culminated over 30 years of exemplary service as a Medical Service Corps officer, retiring at the rank of colonel. His military career is marked by a series of progressive executive leadership positions that reflect his extensive expertise and commitment to excellence in health care management.

Mr. Bass’s operational experience includes deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, where he supported Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His contributions in these challenging environments underscore his dedication to providing quality healthcare under the most demanding conditions.

Academically, Bass holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from North Georgia University, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of South Florida, and a Master of Science in Management from Troy State University. Additionally, he completed a Senior Service College Fellowship with the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C. That further enhanced his leadership capabilities in health care preparedness and response.

Bass is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, a testament to his professional excellence and commitment to continuous improvement in health care leadership.