Dr. Peter Cronin is a native of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area and has served in various VA Primary Care and associate chief of staff roles since 2019.

Cronin completed undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with an education major and later attended the Medical College of Wisconsin before entering the U.S. Air Force, where he completed his medical residency at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

Following active-duty service, Cronin spent 23 years in the National Guard, both in Wyoming and Wisconsin, with deployments to Afghanistan, Tunisia and Guam. While serving in his home state, he completed a sports medicine fellowship.

He has served as the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s associate chief of staff for Primary Care since early 2026.

An avid outdoorsman, Cronin enjoys mountain biking, hunting and restoring older cars.