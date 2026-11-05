Rebecca Foy is the chief nurse of ambulatory care and daily operations at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

Her health care career began when she was 16 years old, working as a certified nurses aid, and she has served in many nursing roles since. Notably, VA nursing has been her favorite, and she has served at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center since March of 2020.

She completed her associate degree in nursing from Trinity College in 1996, followed by an associate of science from Sauk Valley Community College in 2015. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2016, and a Master of Science in nursing in 2019. Foy completed her Doctorate in Nursing Practice in December 2025.

Foy, a native of Tampico, Illinois, has been married to her husband Marshall since 1993. They have two children, including one who served 10 years in the Navy and currently serves in the Air Force Reserves. The other serves in the Navy aboard the USS Fort Lauderdale.

With 14 close family members having served in the armed forces, Foy loves Veterans and loves to care for them.