VA pain clinic helps Veteran reclaim quality of life after years of chronic pain

After decades of military service, physical training and pushing through injuries, chronic pain became a way of life for Army Veteran Frank Trent. Today, thanks to the care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center's Integrated Pain Management Clinic, he says he's finally found hope and relief.

“I've just been hard on my body,” Trent said. “I was serving my country, and I worked through the pain to do what I needed to do.”

His back problems began while serving as an Army recruiter, with long hours behind the wheel taking their toll. During one drive home from a recruiting visit, the pain became unbearable, sending him to the emergency room.

“They put me on medication, but I wasn't supposed to drive while taking it,” Trent recalled. “I almost got into several wrecks.”

Doctors discovered multiple ruptured discs and recommended surgery, which he underwent in 2004, gaining temporary relief.

While the surgery did help, the pain returned after a couple years, along with the medications, which complicated his daily work. “When I went overseas, I really couldn’t take pills because of my position, so I was feeling a lot of pain,” he recalled.

After his military retirement in 2013, Trent bought a farm near Jonesboro, Arkansas, and lived there for a while before ultimately making the move to Missouri in 2020, where he established care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. As his pain continued to worsen, he was referred to the facility’s Integrated Pain Management Clinic, where he met physical therapist and therapeutic pain specialist, Dr. Justin Emfinger.

“The clinic gave me a lot of information, but Justin is the one who set me up for success,” Trent emphasized. “He's a walking encyclopedia of help.”

Rather than relying solely on injections or medication, clinic staff developed a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to his needs, including alpha-stim therapy, cervical traction, battlefield acupuncture, and more.

Alpha-stim, in particular, has had a profound impact beyond pain relief. “The anxiety has really subsided, the depression is not as bad, and the PTSD is better,” he said.

Battlefield acupuncture also produced immediate results for his worsening neck pain. “After he put those in, before we even got home, my neck was 95% better,” Trent said.

Today, while chronic pain remains part of his life, it no longer controls it. “I can live with the pain now,” he said without hesitation. “The combination of everything is working for me, and I feel a lot better.”

He now takes fewer medications than before and credits the clinic's multidisciplinary approach for helping him regain independence. “They make life more worth living,” he said, adding “the Poplar Bluff VA has been my lifeline and will continue to be.”

For Veterans facing chronic pain, Trent hopes they will try the pain clinic. “They will exceed your wildest dreams,” he said. “If you go in with a positive attitude, the mind will overcome a lot of pain.”

For more information about the Integrated pain Management Clinic or other programs and services available at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, visit www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/ or call .