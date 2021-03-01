 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Portland Healthcare System's leadership team.
Darwin Goodspeed photo_2019
Darwin G. Goodspeed

Director

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57200

Azcuy_Karla_2020_110x136
Karla Azcuy

Deputy Director

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57202

Bernie_Deazley
Bernard Deazley

Associate Director

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 54541

Sahana_Misra
Sahana Misra

Chief of Staff

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 55414

David_Kagen
David Kagen

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 55414

Clare O’Geary
Clare O’Geary

Deputy Director for Patient Care Services, Chief Nursing Officer

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57203

Jenny_Richardson
Jenny Richardson

Deputy Chief Nurse Executive

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57203