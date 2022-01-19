Healthier Kidneys Through Your Kitchen
Let VA Portland help you manage your Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
- When
-
Friday, May 6, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Healthier Kidneys Through Your Kitchen Virtual Class.
Do you have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)?
Do you need help managing your CKD?
Changing eating habits and regular exercise can help slow down CKD, lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.
VA Dietitians will teach you:
•Information on CKD
•Recipes to cook at home
•Help with dining out
•Physical activity examples
To register, call (503) 273-5112