 Skip to Content

Healthier Kidneys Through Your Kitchen

Healthier Kidneys Through Your Kitchen Event, image of knife and fork with

Let VA Portland help you manage your Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

When
Friday, May 6, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. PST
Cost
Free

Healthier Kidneys Through Your Kitchen Virtual Class.

Do you have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)?

Do you need help managing your CKD?

Changing eating habits and regular exercise can help slow down CKD, lower blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels.

VA Dietitians will teach you:

•Information on CKD

•Recipes to cook at home

•Help with dining out

•Physical activity examples

To register, call (503) 273-5112

Learn more about VA Portland Nutrition Classes

See all events
Last updated: