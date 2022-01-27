Women’s cook-along teaching kitchen virtual class

Come Cook With Us!

This virtual cook-along teaching kitchen program was created to support women Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking and nutrition education. Program includes 6 weekly classes on the basics of cooking with whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.

Participants will be provided with cooking utensils and non-perishable food items prior to the start of the program.

Participants will receive the recipes and prep sheets 1 week before the start of the series so they can gather ingredients to cook along with the instructor.

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled women. Participants must have high-speed internet and be able to attend at least 5 of the 6 scheduled classes. Prior to registration, participants must schedule a phone call with the instructor to identify equipment needs.

For additional information and to sign-up, contact Jessica Martini.

503-220-8262 ext. 56783

Class Details

Tuesdays from 4 - 6 pm

Series Dates: April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10, 17

Platform: Webex

No Cost.

Learn about more VA Portland nutrition classes.

Learn more about other recipes and materials.