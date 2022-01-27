Women’s cook-along teaching kitchen virtual class
Virtual cook-along teaching kitchen program to support women Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking and nutrition education; includes 6 weekly classes on the basics of cooking with whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Come Cook With Us!
This virtual cook-along teaching kitchen program was created to support women Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking and nutrition education. Program includes 6 weekly classes on the basics of cooking with whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables.
Participants will be provided with cooking utensils and non-perishable food items prior to the start of the program.
Participants will receive the recipes and prep sheets 1 week before the start of the series so they can gather ingredients to cook along with the instructor.
Who Can Attend?
Classes are open to VA-enrolled women. Participants must have high-speed internet and be able to attend at least 5 of the 6 scheduled classes. Prior to registration, participants must schedule a phone call with the instructor to identify equipment needs.
For additional information and to sign-up, contact Jessica Martini.
503-220-8262 ext. 56783
Class Details
Tuesdays from 4 - 6 pm
Series Dates: April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 10, 17
Platform: Webex
No Cost.
Learn about more VA Portland nutrition classes.