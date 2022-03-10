 Skip to Content

Parkinson’s Disease Patient Education Series

Parkinson's disease patient education series. Photo with man exercising.

Exercise is a vital part of maintaining balance and mobility for people with Parkinson’s. Join this virtual class to learn how.

When
Friday, Apr 8, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PST
Cost
Free

Registration

Call to register:
503-220-8262 ext. 51420

Finessing your fitness goals at home!
VIRTUAL WORKSHOP
Participants need an email address and internet access to participate.

Exercise is a vital part of maintaining balance and mobility for people with Parkinson’s disease and can improve many common Parkinson’s symptoms. Physical Therapist, Hannah Burkhart, will discuss healthy movement strategies for people with Parkinson’s disease.

Sponsored by Northwest Parkinson's Disease Research, Education & Clinical Centers (PADRECC)

