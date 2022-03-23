Invite to VA Portland Women Veterans, Telephone Town Hall; March 29, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Dear fellow VA Portland Woman Veteran:

I cordially invite you to attend VA Portland’s Woman Veteran Telephone Town Hall to share your feedback on your VA care and on how VA Portland can improve on the care we deliver to you.

To sign up, simply add your phone number on this registration page and you will receive a call just prior to 5:30 p.m. on March 29 to join the call. The call is free. Sorry, there is no call-in option for this event.

As we resume routine healthcare operations, we want to encourage women Veterans to return to VA Portland for their health screenings. The call will include VA subject matter experts who will share information, take questions, comments and ideas to help us improve the care we deliver and better meet your needs.

Your participation and feedback during the telephone town hall is key to give us the feedback we need to make any necessary changes and help us to provide the best care experience possible for you.

Thank you for your service to our country and for allowing us to serve you.

Sarah Súñiga, PhD

Clinical Psychologist

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Portland Healthcare System

U.S. Army Veteran

503-220-3431