Memorial Day Program @ Willamette National Cemetery

The public is invited to Willamette National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony which is scheduled for Monday, May, 30, from 10:00 to ~11:00 a.m.

The event will be located at the cemetery's rostrum (stage) area 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.

Portland, OR 97086-6937. Directional signs will be posted at the cemetery.

Music will be performed by the 234th Army Band as well as the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band and other performers. A fly-over is scheduled by Oregon's Air National Guard's 142nd Fighter Wing.