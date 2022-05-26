 Skip to Content

Memorial Day Program @ Willamette National Cemetery

When
Monday, May 30, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT
Where

11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.

Portland , OR

Cost
Free

The public is invited to Willamette National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony which is scheduled for Monday, May, 30,  from 10:00 to ~11:00 a.m.

The event will be located at the cemetery's rostrum (stage) area 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.
Portland, OR 97086-6937. Directional signs will be posted at the cemetery.

Music will be performed by the 234th Army Band as well as the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band and other performers.   A fly-over is scheduled by Oregon's Air National Guard's 142nd Fighter Wing.

