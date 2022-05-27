Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair
Attend a virtual VA Portland Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair on June 22 from 11 am - 3 pm. Learn about many related resources for you and your Veteran.
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To sign up and get more information, please call:
Caregiver Support Program Resource Line at 503-273-5210
Caregiver Support Program Presents
“Connecting with My Community” Virtual Resource Fair
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Online - 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
You’re invited to learn valuable information on:
- Federal benefits
- State benefits, including Oregon Veterans Homes
- Elder Law information covering Medicaid eligibility, estate planning and
- Overview of guardianships/conservatorships
- VA Health benefits: in-home care, respite, adult day care and Veteran
- Directed Care
- Grief and intimacy session
We invite caregivers to meet us in person at the following events where Caregiver Support Program staff and community partners will welcome and answer any questions you may have.
In addition. you can meet VA Portland Caregiver Program staff us at following community based clinics:
- Bend June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Salem June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Vancouver June 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fairview June 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West Linn June 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To sign up and get more information, please call:
Caregiver Support Program Resource Line at 503-273-5210